Still too early for decision on New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This time last year New Yorkers were counting down the days until the State Fair, but this year it is uncertain if the fair will even happen, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Great New York State Fair is still tentatively scheduled for an extended 18-day run, beginning August 21. However with the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of safety concerns surrounding this year’s fair.

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says it’s still too early to make a decision, as the state continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

“Boy, this fair has come a long way, it’s an extraordinary experience. I really hope we can see what happens there,” Hochul said. “This would be more of a Phase Four activity, as you know Central New York starting tomorrow it’s Phase Three, but we are going to take the time to monitor the possibility of an increase in spread.”

When Governor Cuomo was in town last month, he said, “Let’s see what the facts are, at the last minute that we have to make a decision.”

If the State Fair is cancelled, it would be the first time since 1948, when it was cancelled due to World War II.

