(WSYR-TV) — The hums of sewing machines helping to stitch together the stuff sweet dreams are made of. A group of volunteers from Calico Gals are making sure children in need have the essentials to get a good night’s sleep.

“It’s just amazing to know that there are children out there, they get excited when they get just a pillow,” said Melonie Unger, the delivery crew leader for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “I have my own pillow.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to children who don’t have one. Unger is also a quilter.

“It’s so sad to see these kids not have things we take for granted. Not having a bed to sleep in. Not having their own pillow. We get as much joy out of it delivering these and giving kids a place to sleep of their own.” Melonie Unger, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Delivery Crew Leader

This year they’ll also get a quilt made especially for them. Unger wanted to add quilts to the delivery after meeting a child last year who was getting a bed.

“Last Christmas, my delivery team delivered a bunk bed, and the young lady on the bottom got a Rudolph Christmas quilt. The young man on the top got a beautiful crocheted blanket, but he said where’s my Christmas quilt. So it just didn’t leave my mind that I wanted to have every child this year get a Christmas or winter theme if they didn’t celebrate Christmas,” Unger explained.

It’s truly a labor of love. It takes about three hours to complete each quilt.

Some of the quilts have hearts stitched in. Unger was asked why she chose to use hearts.

“It just comes from our hearts,” Unger explained. “Quilters have such generous hearts. My friend Pat here, she makes pillowcases for the kids, special pillowcases. Actually I have one right here. So she makes them out of themes and they get this along with their bedding.”

Even though these volunteers may never cross paths with the children they’re helping, they have a special message for them.

“We just want them to know the community loves them,” Unger said.

That’s the greatest gift.

You can help too. You can donate quilts or bedding. Unger said they could use bedding for teenage boys. You can also volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Learn more by visiting their website: https://www.shpbeds.org/chapter/ny-syracuse