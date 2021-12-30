Stolen pizza leads to a Syracuse man getting stabbed in the head

(WSYR-TV) — A 56-year-old Syracuse man was stabbed in the head after trying to track down a man who stole pizza, the Syracuse Police said.

According to SPD, 20-year-old Zavon Johnson stole some pizza from Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry on S. Salina Street and ran away. That is when police say the 56-year-old victim, who works at the pizza shop, ran after Johnson with another employee. They say the two employees tracked Johnson down in the Dablon Court area. After a confrontation, the two employees ran away from the scene, but Johnson ran the two down and stabbed the 56-year-old victim in the head, according to Syracuse Police.

The two employees made their way back to the pizza shop and met with SPD. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and police say he is expected to survive.

According to SPD, they tracked Johnson down on S. Townsend St. He was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and petit larceny.