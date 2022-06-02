SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The puppy that was stolen from the CNY SPCA is now back at the shelter.

DeWitt Police said Dumbo, the pit mix was taken from his kennel last week. He was brought there just days before after being found in bushes. Dumbo is between eight to ten weeks old and had a number of injuries which he was being treated for.

Cameras helped investigators identify George Shuttleworth as the person who took him. Shuttleworth was known to police because they said he was connected to other burglaries in the area.

George Shuttleworth

Investigator Justin Baum telling NewsChannel 9 Dumbo was found thanks to a tip from a community member. Syracuse Police located him in the city Thursday evening. He said Dumbo appears to be in good health and spirits.

DeWitt Police said Shuttleworth is still at large.