CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Stone Lounge liquor license was suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on October 26.

At a regular meeting, the suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford ordered the suspension.

The suspension occurred after Cortland Police and the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles visited the bar and found only 13 of 90 people inside over the age of 21.

According to the SLA, the other 77 minors in the bar were cited for possession of a fake ID or for using someone else’s ID. SLA investigators said they spoke with some of the minors of those, 13 admitted to drinking alcohol, seven were only 18 years old and 12 said they bought alcohol from the bartender without showing their ID.

Stone Lounge was then charged on October 24 with many violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, including the following:

Selling alcoholic beverages to a person or persons under 21

Failure to have trained, licensed security guards at the doors in violation of their approved method of operation

Failure to maintain adequate and accurate records of business transacted on the licensed premises

Failure to supervise

“The SLA remains committed to working with our partners in law enforcement to keep alcohol out of the hands of underage youth,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley. “SLA license holders have an obligation to obey the law. This business has failed to uphold their obligation as a licensee, and the Board is taking action to ensure public safety by cracking down on these illegal sales.”