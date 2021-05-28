Stone Street in Watertown to be temporarily closed Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crew will be repairing the sanitary sewer on Stone Street Tuesday, June 1 at 7 a.m. and will be completed by the end of the day. 

Stone Street will be closed between Massey Street and South Meadow Street to all traffic. 

Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site while the project is underway. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes. 

The Department of Public Works would like to thank you for your patience and cooperation while this work is completed.

