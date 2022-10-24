SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website.

The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says.

April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres Black Angus Beef along with other products from upstate farms.

She continues to say that her intention for the restaurant was to have food prepared by talented chefs, and tremendous wait staff all in an upscale environment.

