SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of Asian-American hate crimes, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening in the city of Syracuse.

Members of the community are encouraged to gather in Hanover Square beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers ask you bring your own candles, mask up and maintain social distancing.

This comes after the Atlanta area shootings that left 8 people dead. Six of the victims were Asian women.

