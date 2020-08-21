Stop signs replaced twice at DeWitt intersection after theft, vandalism

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in DeWitt are trying to put a stop to the stop sign thefts that are happening at the intersection of Maple Drive and Winterton Drive.

Last year, members of the community petitioned for, and were granted, stop signs at the intersection of Maple Drive and Winterton Drive.

The community wanted these signs so that traffic would slow down in the area. There were three stop signs in total put up at the intersection.

Earlier this week, the Town of DeWitt Highway Department installed the three stop signs.

On Tuesday, the stop signs were stolen. The Highway Department replaced them on Wednesday, only to find them spray-painted with derogatory words on Thursday morning.

Now, they have been replaced again., for the second time just this week.

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.