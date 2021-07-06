Stoplight in Syracuse to be decommissioned

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The traffic signal at South State Street and Martin Luther King East is set to be decommissioned by the City of Syracuse Department of Engineering on Monday, July 12.

The decommission is a part of the design phase of the milling and paving project running from the intersection to North State Street.

This phase will be followed by a red flashing signal to control traffic for the next three months, and the change will be analyzed to determine the impact on traffic. After the 90-day period, the signal will be disconnected and removed, replaced by a four-way stop sign.

There will be signage placed at the intersection before the stoplight’s transition.

The public is encouraged to contact John Kivlehan by phone at 315-448-8205 or by email at jkivlehan@syrgov.net with questions or feedback on the change.