Stories that will make you smile: Central New Yorkers pay it forward during pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty and anxiety for people all over the world.

In Central New York, the number of cases continues to grow, but so does the generosity of the people who live here.

Below are posts, pictures and videos of people paying it forward and helping one another. Some of the posts are here in hopes of bringing you a smile.

You can send us your photos and videos by posting on our Facebook page or at TheWebUnit@LocalSYR.com.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more posts, pictures and videos that will make you smile.

Brigg Liberman, 11, of North Syracuse was bored at home. So, he made a board game. His mom says there’s a list of detailed rules.

What do you do when you're bored❓❓



Make a board game‼️



11-year-old Brigg Liberman of North Syracuse is getting creative while home from school cause of #coronavirus #LocalSYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/0KoZnrKEB5 — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) March 20, 2020

Barbara Tennant shared this photo of her family saying “Grace” before dinner. They had to get creative to not spread any germs.

Photo: Barbara Tennant

Canastota Central school buses delivered a total of 669 breakfast and lunch meals to students in our community Thursday, representing 57 percent of the school population. Learn more here.

Photo: Canastota Central Schools

A simple message outside Solvay Elementary School is a good way to create a smile.

The video below has been shared across the globe. Sara Byrne of Syracuse, and her family, had a party planned for her grandmother’s 95th birthday, but because of COVID-19, they had to cancel.

To make up for it, they all went to her home and sang Happy Birthday from a safe distance.

Byrne’s grandmother has seven sons, 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Most of them live in the Syracuse area, so they went to sing Happy Birthday for her.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been stressing to people to wash their hands. His son Andrew sings his “ABC’s” to make sure he washes his hands for the proper amount of time.

A Public Service announcement from Officer Andrew McMahon.



Wash those hands. pic.twitter.com/tMt6mmCn9C — Ryan McMahon (@CHM_McMahon) March 19, 2020

Teachers from the Syracuse City School District are using this time to make the communities cleaner.

These teachers are picking up garbage in their communities and are calling on others with extra free time to do the same.

Photo: Lori Gilbert

Syracuse Police received a surprise meal on Thursday. Officers gave a special thank you to Area Manager, Matt Gill from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

You can take the teacher out of school, but she’ll just find a new classroom. Mary Chanley Fussner shared this photo of her stepdaughter who teaches 2nd grade in Guilderland, New York, which is in the Albany area.

You can take the teacher out of the school– but she'll just find a new classroom.



Mary Chanley Fussner shared this photo of her stepdaughter who teaches 2nd grade in Guilderland



Basic math for this pup 🐶#LocalSYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/q2OkhQF0Zy — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) March 19, 2020

Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego delivered more than 75 meals to grocery store employees, first responders, medical staff and many others who are keeping our community going.

Shannon Garvey Proctor, a music teacher at Bear Road Elementary, came up with some songs to help us all remember to wash our hands to help flatten the curve of this pandemic.

Enjoy 60 Seconds of Serenity: Nothing like nature to take the edge off. Salmon River Falls in Oswego County.

The Reeve family broke out the chalk to write some positive messages.

Photo: ‎Daniela Zingaro Reeve

Thursday, Carrabba’s brought lunch to the staff at Upstate University Hospital. Keeping proper social distancing, those working enjoyed a lovely feast.

Upstate workers got a much-needed meal. Photo: Darryl Geddes

