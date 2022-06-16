(WSYR – TV) — A Phoenix family suffered damage to their home and car after a storm rolled through their neighborhood Thursday evening.

“It got very loud and I looked over to the neighbors house and I couldn’t even see the house. It just got very, almost like I was in a cloud,” says Tim Warner, the home owner, as he was in his car when the storm happened.

Trees fell down in his yard on County Rt. 46, which destroyed the front porch, damaged the back corner of the house, and caused damage to his mom’s van that was in the driveway.

Tim told NewsChannel 9 that after he found out the tree had fallen, “it was pretty intense.”

“The swing set and the trampoline went flying by the window I grabbed his daughter and flew her down the stairs to the basement…I’ve never heard anything so loud in my life,” says Tim’s mother, who was safe in the home, along with Tim’s daughter and father.

Nobody was injured during the storm.

And Phoenix was not the only place impacted Central New York. Cells started rolling into our area late in the afternoon as captured by this tower cam in Oswego.

Storms are starting to make their way to Central New York. Here's a look at a time-lapse of the campus on SUNY Oswego. pic.twitter.com/HkoACm4d4j — NewsChannel 9 (@NewsChannel9) June 16, 2022

Shortly after, NewsChannel 9 started to receive video of bad damage in Fair Haven. Take a look at the downed trees at the Fair Haven Beach State Park. (Video by Andrea L Williamson.)

Flooding in Hampton Estates, (Winchester Drive off of Henry Clay Blvd), Liverpool. (Images by Erin Gurdak above, flooding on W. Taft and Henry Clay below.)