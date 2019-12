SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Starting a family isn't easy for everyone. More and more women are facing infertility issues and the costs associated with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) can cost thousands of dollars.

But starting January 1, 2020, a new law in New York State will help break down economic barriers mandating that large group insurance providers cover IVF services, which can be costly - sometimes upwards of $15,000.