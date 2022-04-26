SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

As we head into mid Spring, it is time to look back and see how the Storm Team Winter Outlook turned out?

The Winter 2021-’22 Outlook called for near to slightly above normal snowfall and above normal temperatures.

Obviously, we missed the mark on snowfall, by quite a bit. While signals we used such as back to back La Ninas (cooler than normal equatorial Pacific waters) and wet Octobers pointed toward at least near normal snowfall, Mother Nature had other plans for Central New York.

Syracuse will end the winter with just 76” of snow which is a bit more than 50” below normal. It was the first time since snowfall was measured at the airport that Syracuse has had less than 90” of snow in three consecutive winters.

While Syracuse lacked snowfall, some spots in Upstate New York were quite snowy. Buffalo was close to normal for the Winter and actually reached 96” Binghamton was just 4 inches below normal. Just on the other side of the border, Toronto had its 8th snowiest winter.

Temperatures for the Winter behaved more in line with the forecast.

While we did have some pretty cold weather in January (Our temperatures were the coldest for a winter month since February 2015) a warm February and very warm December (+7.4 F) more than offset that frigid mid winter. The three month average of December through February was +1.4 F.