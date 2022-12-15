SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is heading our way and its impacts will be felt from Thursday night into Friday evening.

Let’s break it down.

The Latest:

Mainly snow overnight across Central New York

Snow could mix with sleet, mainly east of Syracuse

Steady snow for the Friday morning commute with temperatures near freezing

Snow continues into midday Friday but temperatures above freezing minimize travel problems after morning commute

Snow slowly gets lighter Friday evening and tapers off Friday night.

Lake effect north of Syracuse over the weekend

How Much Snow

Temperatures in lower elevations including Syracuse may end up much of the overnight and Friday morning just above freezing. This would bring lower snowfall. Here’s a ballpark for lower elevations another 2-4″ by 7 a.m. Friday another 2-4″ by 7 p.m. Friday So, a storm total of 5-10″ by 7 p.m. Friday

In higher elevations to the east and south of Syracuse, it will be colder, so it’s likely the precipitation will fall as mainly snow. Storm totals over higher elevations could approach 10″or more.

This will be wet and heavy snow. It’ll be tough to shovel and if any accumulates on tree limbs or power lines there could be some power outages.

When is the worst travel?

That looks to be the rest of the overnight and Friday morning when the precipitation will be the heaviest and temperatures are closest to freezing. This will mean an impact on Friday morning’s commute and could lead to some school delays or closings.

This is not the worst storm ever–>inconvenient

We have seen worse storms, likely even this winter, but since this is a widespread snowfall over much of Central New York things will be a little messy. It will certainly be a manageable storm, which will end overnight Friday.