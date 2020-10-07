Storms cause damage and power outages

5 p.m. UPDATE
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A line of thunderstorms racing southward through Central New York produced hail, damaging winds and torrential rain.
According to National Grid outage map, Onondaga County was the hardest-hit area, reporting over 18,000 customers without power around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Here is our view from our Towercam in Downtown Syracuse.
This is the view from Downtown Syracuse taken by Andrew Donovan as the line of storms moved through.
More than 27,000 customers were without power in Central New York at one point Wednesday afternoon.
The storm as seen from Cicero where hail and high winds were reported.
The line of storms caused this tree to come down in Fayetteville.
The damage was caused by winds in excess of 50 mph. Here are a few wind reports that came into the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.
- SUNY Oswego Campus – 59 mph
- Hancock Airport – 55 mph
Power outages are causing confusion at intersections where traffic lights are out. NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin encountered this scene in Camillus.
Several people submitted videos and pictures to the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page.
Numerous reports of pea-size hail were reported from Oswego County, southward into Onondaga County.
