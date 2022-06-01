SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Showers and storms exit this evening and lead to cooler and less humid conditions for the rest of the week.

Click here to look back at the May numbers in Syracuse.

OVERNIGHT:

It turns refreshing tonight with cooler and less humid air building back in following the evening cold front passage. Lows come sunrise Thursday should be in the 50s. Yes, you’ll be able to give your AC a break when going to bed tonight, and for the next several days for that matter.

With all the rain today and light winds overnight we figure there should be some patchy dense fog.

THURSDAY:

A little bubble of high pressure is in charge Thursday with intervals of sun expected and less humidity. Clouds may thicken up to round out the day as a wave of low pressure approaches Pennsylvania.

Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the low to mid 70s which is about where we should be for the second day of June.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The above mentioned wave of low pressure approaching PA late in the day Thursday slides south of us Thursday night and may trigger a few showers late Thursday night. Lows drop into the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

A cold front sliding east of CNY during the morning may provide some extra clouds and maybe even a stray shower to start Friday.

High pressure then settles into CNY behind the cold front and sets us up for a sunnier and pleasant afternoon. Highs top out in the low 70s to end the week.

FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE:

A lot is going on for the first unofficial weekend of summer in Syracuse and CNY like Paige’s Butterfly 5K run/walk, Taste of Syracuse and Paul McCartney concert just to name a few things taking place in and around Syracuse on Saturday. Soo…how’s the weather looking for all the weekend outdoor activities? It appears the weather is going to be cooperative as long as you don’t mind it being a bit cool.

After a reinforcing cold front passes through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass will settle in, and set us up for a good deal of sun, and highs only in the 60s to start the weekend.

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder with some more sunshine and highs likely returning to the 70s. That said, if you are trying to make pool/beach plans this weekend it appears neither day is ideal for water activities, but Sunday should be the better of the two days.