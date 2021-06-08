‘Story walk’ interactive reading exhibit debuts at Syracuse farmer’s market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New this year at the Downtown Syracuse Farmers Market is the Early Childhood Alliance Onondaga Story Walk.

The alliance is partnering with Onondaga County Public Libraries for this story walk, with a goal to give children a head start when it comes to their development.

That includes talking, reading and singing. organizers setting up an interactive “story walk” at the market to help inspire parents.

“It’s just something that we thought might be good given the pandemic. People are getting back outside and just kind of partnering exercise with walking and it’s kind of a whole experience. It’s an adventure,” said Emily Dillon, Director of Communications at the Early Childhood Alliance Onondaga.

Each page of the book is posted on a sign at the market as an adventure families go on together.