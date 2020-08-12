Strathmore meeting being held on Wednesday for car break-ins

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the mayor’s office are meeting with neighbors about cars being stolen and broken into on Wednesday.

The Strathmore neighborhood has had several break-ins and car thefts in the last few weeks.

But, the problem has become common throughout Onondaga County.

In Manlius, the police department said every stolen vehicle reported in the last year has been due to the keys being left in an unlocked car.

No matter which neighborhood you are in, something as small as locking your doors could save your car.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected