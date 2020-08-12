Strathmore meeting being held on Wednesday for car break-ins

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the mayor’s office are meeting with neighbors about cars being stolen and broken into on Wednesday.

The Strathmore neighborhood has had several break-ins and car thefts in the last few weeks.

But, the problem has become common throughout Onondaga County.

In Manlius, the police department said every stolen vehicle reported in the last year has been due to the keys being left in an unlocked car.

No matter which neighborhood you are in, something as small as locking your doors could save your car.