Street in Ithaca to remain closed until mid-November as city extends outdoor dining

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Aurora Street, located right near the Ithaca Commons, will remain closed to vehicular traffic for a few more weeks as the city of Ithaca extended their outdoor dining season.
To expand business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Ithaca decided to close a portion of Aurora Street in the summer to allow restaurants more outdoor seating.
An announcement on the city’s website says the closure will now continue until at least November 16.
