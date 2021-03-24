Street racing heating up along Erie Boulevard East

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The weather has warmed up, and right on cue, street racing is heading up along Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse and DeWitt. NewsChannel 9 is once again hearing from neighbors who are frustrated and fed up.

The sound from outside Suzanne Roupas’ bedroom window is deafening. She doesn’t live next door to the Fulton Speedway. Her neighborhood is right above Erie Boulevard in Syracuse.

“I can’t sit out in my backyard. I can’t hear myself think and if I’m home in the evening, the windows open in the summertime, I can’t be on the phone. People can’t hear me because of the noise,” Roupas said.

Many heard and related to her frustrations after she posted on an app for neighbors.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for about 40 years and it’s gotten worse in the past five years,” Roupas said.

There are no easy permanent solutions. Speed bumps would slow them down, but they are not ideal for that stretch of road.

“It’s still a roadway. Other people use it, so you can’t really reduce it too much because then you would cause traffic issues for the people trying to conduct normal business,” said Sgt. Matt Malinowski of the Syracuse Police Department.

And that’s the other issue: People trying to conduct normal business on the Boulevard also fear the fast and furious.

Roupas said, “They don’t stop at the stoplights. And they’re doing wheelies, oh, I have this vision of someone going off the back of them.”

She knows the trauma too well, as a former pediatric ICU nurse.

“We’ve had fatalities, serious physical injury, vehicle collisions, numerous collisions,” Malinowski said.

It is a recurring problem, about to see recurring enforcement. Police will once again meet with businesses, encouraging them to push late-night partiers off their properties.

“We’ll be super aggressive in our enforcement. When it comes to speed and things wrong with the vehicle. Whether it’s registration or mechanically not safe with the vehicle,” Malinowski said.

Hefty fines, cars, and bikes getting towed could turn into a boulevard of broken dreams, or worse, for street racers and their dangerous pastime.

In the meantime, Syracuse police encourage neighbors to call 911 and share videos and pictures on the Syracuse Police 411 tips app. It’s completely anonymous.