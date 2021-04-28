Police search for suspect after shooting at Bridgeview Real Estate in Watertown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barry Stewart, Watertown shooter suspect (photo: NYSP)

(UPDATE) — The shooting on Clinton Street in the City of Watertown has left two individuals dead. The shooting occurred at Bridgeview Real Estate at 145 Clinton Street. Police are still looking for the suspect, Barry Stewart.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clinton Street in the City of Watertown is closed after reports of a shooter in the area.

New York State Police have identified the shooting suspect as Barry Stewart. A photo of Stewart is picture above. Stewart has yet to be located.

Additionally, State Police have released a photo of the vehicle Stewart is believed to be driving. A photo is included below:

Local residents have reported possible shooting victims, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Several buildings in the Watertown City School District have been put in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

ABC50 will update you with the latest once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area