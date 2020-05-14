String of nights around freezing threatened local apple orchards; Beak & Skiff survives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard narrowly missed a disaster caused by the series of cold nights here in Central New York.

For over a week the orchard has been dealing with freeze warnings issued for Central New York.

The good news is that the apples have come out fine.

Peter Fleckenstein, General Manager of Fresh Fruits and Juices at Beak & Skiff, says, “We only have one chance a year and it can be ruined by one or two cold nights.”

He says it’s not uncommon to have a couple of cold nights around the time the trees are ready to bloom but not a stretch this long.

Beak & Skiff has nearly 400,000 apple trees spread out over about 300 acres.

To make sure they could protect the apple crop as best as possible the team was at the orchard for each of the past 10 nights.

Fleckenstein tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s so cold already that if the wind died and clouds parted that cold air is going to settle so quickly in the valley we don’t have time to be at home come over here get dressed unlock wiind machines get started we have to be here because literally in 15 minutes we’re at our critical temperature.”

The saving grace, it’s been so cold in April, the trees are almost two weeks behind and haven’t bloomed yet.

“Had it been two or three days down the road and we had this weather we would be in real trouble. There would be no apples left, but luckily right now we’re in good shape,” Fleckenstein says.

He adds the trees will likely start to flower in the early sites over the next couple of days, and the bees are there already to help with pollination.

Fleckenstein says there’s certainly unknown about the retail season, but they are really optimistic about a great pick your own season and already have some ideas about how to keep people safe, including social distancing.

