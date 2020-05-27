Strong storms possible Friday/Friday night

A very warm and muggy air mass will remain in place across Central New York through Friday, but Friday afternoon into Friday night a strong cold front will be slowly approaching and moving through.

As this cold front lifts the warm, muggy air mass overhead some showers and storms will develop Friday into Friday night. A few of these storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential rains possibly leading to localized flash flooding. It appears the best chances for strong to severe storms will be later Friday afternoon and evening out ahead and with the front.

The cold front is expected to move out of CNY within a few hours of midnight Friday night and in it’s wake it will turn unseasonably cool and breezy over the weekend, especially Sunday!

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team on the severe thunderstorm potential for Friday over the next couple of days.