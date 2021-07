SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Strong thunderstorms raced eastward through Central New York Tuesday evening.

This is an awesome timelapse of the severe storm that rolled through CNY Tuesday evening… this view is from SUNY Oswego's Hart Hall… @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/IVVORo5Dtf — Lindsay Raychel (@LindsayrNC9) July 14, 2021

The storms brought vivid lightning, torrential rain and gusty wind. At times, the winds were strong enough to bring down some trees and power lines.

Later Tuesday night, more than 4500 customers were without power in Oswego County.

Perfect timing in Baldwinsville this evening. Yikees! https://t.co/qSPNAAZ7ft — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) July 14, 2021

As of midnight, the worst of the severe weather had moved east of Central New York.