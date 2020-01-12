Strong winds bring down trees and power lines, track the outages in your neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across Central New York Sunday morning.

The strongest gusts will occur in the morning hours but are expected to weaken throughout the day. The highest gust recorded at the Syracuse Airport at 7:00 a.m. was 48 miles per hour.

Wind advisories for most Central New York will conclude starting Sunday afternoon.

If you see a downed tree or powerline you’re asked to call 911 and report it.

National Grid and NYSEG crews will be working throughout the day out to alleviate any issues. National Grid customers can track the number of outages and estimated repair times using the company’s outage map.

NYSEG, which covers the West and Southwest portions of Central New York, is also reporting downed utility lines. Outages can be tracked here.

