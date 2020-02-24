‘Structural safety concerns’ forces Peppino’s Neapolitan to close

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peppino’s Neapolitan Pizzeria in Armory Square has been forced to close.

A sign posted on their door said that it’s due to structural safety concerns, but it did not elaborate further.

The pizzeria is located along the 400 block of South Clinton Street.

There is no word yet on what sort of structural issues are to blame or when they might re-open.

