Structure fire caused by careless smoking led to mulch catching fire, officials say

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Seneca Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire at the Stanton Meadows Apartments in the Town of Seneca Falls on Saturday.

First arriving officers reported a brush fire had spread to the front of a building, upgrading it to a structure fire call.

Additional mutual aid fire departments were dispatched to the scene including the Waterloo Fire Department, Canoga Fire Department, and the Geneva Fire Department.

Police were able to deploy fire extinguishers from their car which knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading any further. The fire department extinguished the fire and ensured there was no further extension inside the building.

There were no injuries and no tenants were displaced.

The cause of the fire is believed to be careless smoking which started the mulch on fire next to the building.