CONSTANTIA, NY (WSYR-TV) – Early Saturday, fire fighters in Oswego County responded to a structure fire in Constantia.
The call went out at 2:48 Saturday morning, sending crews to an abandoned building at 66 Doris Park Drive. Fire fighters were on the scene until just after 5 am. No injuries have been reported.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Constantia Volunteer Fire Department for further information.
