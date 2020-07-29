Structure fire on South Salina St. has crews on scene for 12 hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews spent 12 hours on the scene of a fire on South Salina Street on Tuesday.
Syracuse Firefighters responded to the fire — located at 929 South Salina Street — at 3:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews attempted to tackle the fire from the inside, but quickly switched to the exterior due to safety concerns.
Additional crews were called due to the large fire. This ended up totaling over 50 members.
Crews remained on the scene for around 12 hours to ensure that the flames had been extinguished and the area was safe.
The building is now being evaluated to assess the structural integrity.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire and the exact origin of the fire.
Syracuse Police, National Grid and AMR Ambulance were also on scene.
