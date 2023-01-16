SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — AAA is ready to help you take out the stress of destination weddings and honeymoon planning so you can easily enjoy this special time in your life.

AAA is preparing for a busy year with brides, grooms and their guests as AAA experts will be on hand at bridal shows to share the wealth of all things wedding.

This new year is expected to be a busy year for weddings and the travel industry as lots of weddings were postposed during the pandemic and December brings lots of engagements.

According to AAA, recent estimates show that one of every four weddings is destination-based, and that trend continues to grow as it’s expected more weddings will be destination-based throughout the decade.

In order to help future married couples with their magical day, AAA experts are hosting a few bridal shows throughout New York to share a wealth of knowledge.

Wedding and Honeymoon planners can attend the following bridal shows:

Rochester: January 15, 2023, from 11am to 2pm — RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY

January 29, 2023, from 12pm to 3pm — NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY

February 26, 2023, from 12pm to 3pm — Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst, NY

In the Bridal shows, guests can learn about the many services AAA offers as it’s a trusted resource for planning and booking honeymoons. AAA Travel Advisors can help couples plan for an international trip or something closer to home and assist with all the details like resorts, restaurants and travel excursions.

AAA can also help couples with their bridal registry, providing registry note cards to include with shower invitations so family and friends have the option to contribute funds to the honeymoon instead of giving gifts.

Wedding insurance is also an additional service that AAA offers to cover any incidents or injuries at the ceremony or reception and even reimburse couples for costs if a wedding is postponed due to illness or other issues.

To learn more about what AAA Travel has to offer, simply go to their website, call their number 800-937-1222 or stop into any AAA Travel & Insurance Center.