SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It looks to be a nice quiet weather pattern for Central New York heading into the start of the first week of October.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

High pressure and dry air down at the ground level continues to build in from Canada. This means our chances are very low for any rain through the middle of the week.

We continue to watch what is left of Ian spinning south of New England. Don’t worry though, we expect most to get through Tuesday dry with more clouds working in, especially tonight into Tuesday. There MAY be a shower or two mainly south of Syracuse on Tuesday compliments of the remnants of Ian just southeast of NYC.

Tonight’s lows under some clouds will drop into the mid-30s to near 40 with patchy frost possible once again. There could be some patchy frost around, but the only Frost Advisories up are for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The clouds we mentioned above will be thinnest north of Syracuse so those counties have the best chance for getting close to 32 degrees.

High temperatures both, Monday and Tuesday are just a touch below normal in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds should start to pull away towards Wednesday morning with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 40 as high pressure just to the northwest re-asserts itself during the night.

MID WEEK:

High pressure remains in control of weather through the middle of the week with more sunshine! High temperatures are expected to warm a bit more each and every day so by Thursday we could actually crack 70 degrees!

Don’t get used to that warmth, though. A strong cold front comes through Friday with some rain showers and a change to much cooler weather heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Stay tuned to for further updates.