CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Reece Congel is a senior at C-NS and is a force to be reckoned with on the court.

“His ability to block shots and his personality are the two biggest things. He’s a great shot blocker that protects the rim and his personality is just infectious,” says head coach Kyle Martin.

Congel is averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game.

“I’m very happy where I’ve come from. From being on the bench in some teams to being a starter. I mean it’s great. I am very proud of myself,” says Congel.

“He comes to every workout. He never misses it. He’s the culture change of working really hard so a big part of everything we do is Reece and he’s a great example for all the other guys,” Martin adds.

Congel works on his craft every day. Which is why is as good as he is.

“We have practices and workouts every day. The practices range from two to three hours during the season. In the off season, we have workouts and I’m on my traveling team so that’s about a four and a half hour commitment every single day,” adds Congel.

It’s safe to say, Congel lives to ball.

“I mean it’s just part of my life. It’s what I do for fun but I have other things that I do for fun too.”