Student-athletes at PSLA at Fowler playing on new field

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in years, the kids from PSLA at Fowler are practicing and playing on their own field.

The brand new field turf stadium was open and ready to go for last fall, but because of COVID, the Syracuse City School District postponed all fall sports. Now with a chance to play in March, the soccer and football teams are making good use of it.

About a decade ago, Fowler’s old grass field was torn up as part of a sewer project in that area, and a new field was never built, until last year.