NEW HARTFORD N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A student is charged with falsely reporting an incident after police say he admitted to fabricating a story that cancelled a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford N.Y. on Saturday.

New Hartford Police say they were called to the school for reports of a man dressed in camouflage with a gun, who lured a student race participant from a visiting school into the woods. The student told police he was able to run away from the suspect and got lost in a wooded area.

The student was located by a civilian off of the school campus, 911 was notified, and the meet was cancelled. Participants and spectators were evacuated by New Hartford Police and by New Hartford School District staff.

New York State Police, Utica Police, New Hartford Police, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report and searched the wooded area.

During an interview with the student, he admitted that he fabricated the story and that the initial report wasn’t true.

The students name will not be released because of age. He’s charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident.