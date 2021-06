SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Stop Asian Hate rally will be held in honor of Vincent Chin Sunday, June 27 at the Thornden Park Ampitheater.

Chin was killed in 1982 in Detroit as laid off autoworkers blamed a recession on Japenese competition.

Organizers say the rally will be put on by local youth group, Syracuse Asian Student Alliance.

The rally will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.