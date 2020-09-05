Student says lack of testing may have caused SUNY Oneonta’s COVID-19 cluster

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at SUNY Oneonta are getting ready to head home this weekend after a COVID-19 cluster caused the college to go to remote learning for the rest of the semester.

Some students left campus last week, like first year Emily Rudolph, who’s been at her home in Old Forge since Wednesday. She was forced to move home just two weeks after moving into her dorm, and according to her, students were on board with social distancing and mask wearing until about a week into school.

Rudolph blames the college for a lack of testing, saying a negative COVID-19 test should have been required for all students before they stepped foot on campus.

“The college didn’t require testing before arriving on campus and they didn’t test students when they arrived to move in, like every other SUNY and college has been doing. So I just, on the college’s part they should have required testing before and when arriving,” Rudolph said. “They were just very unorganized. The communication between students and faculty was not there. Like the majority of time, we were finding out information hours before the school emailed us.”

Students will get a refund on their housing and dining expenses. Once students test negative, they will then be allowed to sign up for a move out time. or they can request to stay on campus.

As of Saturday, there have been 559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among SUNY Oneonta’s campus community.