Students at Auburn High School attempt to change name to Harriet Tubman High School

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A grassroots coalition of students at Auburn High School is leading the charge to change the name of the school to reflect one of their most prominent historical trailblazers, Harriet Tubman.

Tubman was an African American slave who helped to bring herself, her family, and many other slaves to freedom between 1850 and 1860. She relocated her family to Auburn in 1857 where they lived until she died in 1913.

Over the summer, when activists were coming together to protest against systemic racism, Auburn senior, Jane Oliver, and her friends were trying to find new ways to bolster the legacy of Tubman in their school.

“This has definitely been a national conversation going on following the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many other countless lives that died because of systemic racism in this country,” Oliver said.

Oliver worked with other students to get the proposal off the ground, conducting research and talking with community stakeholders. The students have also created a petition that has almost a thousand signatures so far in support of the name change.

Oliver then took the proposal to the Board of Education where she serves as a student representative, a role that was just recently added to the Board after an absence since 2014.

Board of Education President, Joseph Sheppard, said they take all student proposals very seriously and plan to incorporate this proposal into their newly created Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

“We really tasked this committee to find ways to embrace our history and to determine ways to better show Harriet’s legacy in the district,” Sheppard said.

Many steps will need to be taken before the board votes on a decision, but Oliver says now is the perfect time to change the name.

“She is one of us,” she said. “She is Auburnian, she represents Auburn. We should promote this and say hey Auburn’s on the side of equality, we acknowledge our history and we are so proud of it that we want to name our high school after her.”

Sheppard agrees that more representation is needed in their school district and having Tubman’s name tied to the school could be a great source of pride for the community.

“The demographics in our school have changed and we really need to put a focus on how diverse our school community really is, especially with everything else that’s going on in the world right now,” he said.

Oliver is hoping her generation will continue to use their voices to make this change and hopes it will start a conversation on race, diversity, and inclusion in their school and the wider community.