Students at Blessed Sacrament School helping those in need during the holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year, the kids at Blessed Sacrament School bake desserts for the Rescue Mission.

Students spent the morning on Monday making more than 100 pies for the annual Thanksgiving dinner, alongside Bishop Douglas Lucia with the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Syracuse.

Through that work, they will feed around 800 people, taking a little piece of their home and bringing it to those who may not have one.

“Just being present with the kids and hopefully encouraging them that what they do here, they will continue to do it at home and throughout their lives,” Bishop Lucia said.

The pies will provide more than half of the desserts at the dinner, something the Rescue Mission really can’t do without.

“Thanksgiving at the Rescue Mission is a really special time. And we like to treat it as such. And we really consider the folks that we serve as part of our extended Rescue Mission family,” said Tori Shires, Chief Development Officer for the Rescue Mission.

On top of making the pies, the kids are also wearing rainbow socks in support of the company, Sock Out Cancer. Each color represents a different type of cancer and they’ll be donating hundreds of pairs to the Rescue Mission to keep them warm, as well as benefit local hospitals.

“They’re probably really sad because they have cancer and they have to go through a lot of treatments and stuff, which has probably brought them down. And you have to make them happy because everyone deserves a chance to be happy,” said Quinn Eskandar, whose grandfather was one of the founders of Sock Out Cancer.

Eskandar is the one who wanted more than 20 schools in the area to wear these socks in support of those battling cancer. Whether the socks will be keeping people warm, or warming their hearts, she wants everyone to know they’re cared for. Bringing the reason why all these kids are here full circle.

“That they have gifts to share and I hope they can share their gifts always,” Bishop Lucia said.

On Tuesday, more than 20 area schools will take a moment at 10 a.m. to honor those who are suffering from or lost their battle with cancer. They will be wearing the Sock Out Cancer socks.

