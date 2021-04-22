Students at SUNY Morrisville are looking at making cannabis a career

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since the legalization of recreational marijuana, some local colleges are thinking ahead. Professors for the Cannabis Program at SUNY Morrisville expect the industry to grow.

With that in mind, they’re getting more growing pods that will be up and running in November.

Students are now extracting and distilling CBD flowers, which are important steps according to professor Howard Rice from the Horticulture Department.

“This is basically something everybody in the industry is going to be doing, it’s how you make concentrates and edibles and all of that and so just the students knowing and understanding how the process works is going to help them enormously get a job in the industry,” Rice said.