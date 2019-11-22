Students end occupation of Barnes Center on campus and call for Chancellor’s resignation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University students who have been protesting by sitting-in at the Barnes Center on campus have chosen to end their occupation of the building.

Organizers announced the decision at 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Dear students, first we should all reflect on the immense progress we have made since the movement started on November 13. Over the course of the last eight days, we have cultivated an amazing sense of community and resistance through the Barnes Center occupation,” one organizer said.

The group says it is far from being done with pushing for change. It is still calling for the resignations of Chancellor Syverud, the head of Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety, the Senior Vice President for Enrollment and the Student Experience and the Associate Chief with Law Enforcement and Community Policing.

Organizers say Chancellor Syverud signed an edited version of their demands they didn’t agree to.

NewsChannel 9 was told the Chancellor signed all 19 recommendations and made revisions to three of the recommendations on Thursday morning.

At 2:09 a.m. on Thursday, Chancellor Syverud sent a message to the campus community stating he agreed to 16 of the 19 recommendations and suggested minor revisions to three others.

