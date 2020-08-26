Students, families who need mental health support can use Contact Community Services in East Syracuse

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re having trouble keeping up with constant COVID-19 changes, you’re in good company. Contact Community Services in East Syracuse is another resource for students and families.

The organization supports social, emotional, and mental health. Their staff provides programs like crisis and suicide prevention, counseling, stress management, and substance abuse counseling. They also have a Student Assistance Program.

“I think it’s been really scary for a lot of folks and people who were struggling before this are struggling even more so,” said Kristine Knutson, program coordinator for crisis intervention services.

Knutson says the phone lines have been busier. “We certainly have seen a boost in people looking for food banks or other practical assistance due to some of the financial constraints that are related to the pandemic and also, people looking for more emotional support too,” she said.

Having trouble keeping up with #COVID changes? You're in good company. @ContACTSyracuse has resources that can help, or just someone to talk to. We'll have details tonight at 5 on @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/OA33auozJg — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 26, 2020

Whatever help you’re looking for, the staff at Contact Community Services want you to know, they’re ready when you need them.

We want people to call before they’re in crisis so there’s no problem too big or too small to call about. We want people to know that we’ll meet you where you’re at, we’ll listen to you, and then if you’re looking for more we are in a good position to kind of help you explore. Kristine Knutson

The organization has a 24/7 counseling hotline to help people cope with our new normal. To contact the hotline, call 315-251-0600.

