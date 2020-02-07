Students in Baldwinsville School District raise money for Maureen’s Hope

Students in the Baldwinsville School District held a fundraiser for a local organization to help those suffering from cancer.

Admissions from the Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball games went to the organization Maureen’s Hope.

A check for $2,900 was given to the organization. The group’s founder told NewsChannel 9 that every dollar is crucial.

“The little things in life make a big difference, so for them to use their talent and ability and come together and raise money for Maureen’s Hope, I’m so grateful,” said Susan Bertrand, the president and founder of Maureen’s Hope. “And there’s so much we can do, that’s a big donation!”

Maureen’s Hope offers not only support, but practical assistance to those facing cancer or another similar diagnosis.

To learn more about Maureen’s Hope, click here.