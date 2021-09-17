Students, neighbor say the chaos at Henninger needs to stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday, students at Henninger High School were asked to stay home, and then on Friday they were directed to leave at 12:30 p.m. after someone had started a fire in a bathroom garbage, according to the Syracuse City School District.

There have been several incidents since school started with kids pulling fire alarms, fights, and construction that have forced officials with the Syracuse City School District to have to tell students to take the day off. The most recent one was a shortened day, and students weren’t happy.

“It was just a normal day or whatever and then like fourth period they pulled the alarm and we were standing outside for like 30 minutes, and then we went back and then like 20 minutes later, they pulled it again, but a kid didn’t pull it this time it was actually a real fire,” said Sophomore Azaria Brown.

Her friend, Daylisia Castrofelder, said she’s fed up. “Then they told us that the bathroom by the gym was on fire because somebody had got upset or whatever and it was right when we went for lunch yeah and it was annoying too.”

Tanisha Hunter has lived across the street from the school for six years, and she says with everything that’s happened this year, she’s thinking about moving. “This has always been a nice neighborhood and this year really has been the worst.” She describes it as a nightmare.

Hunter says she can hear everything over the school’s PA system, and all the fire alarms. She says when the students are sent outside because of a fire alarm, it gets bad.

“Oh they are all over the neighborhood! The teachers are standing out there, the resource officer is standing out there and then they walk off the property, drift over here, drift to the store, they’re just all over the place and they’re not in the parking lot, and once the alarm rings they scatter,” Hunter said.

Brown says she just wants to enjoy the school year. “It’s like irritating because you don’t have to come to school if you don’t want to be here. You know you can just stay home, you don’t have to sabotage our day.”

The school district sent NewsChannel 9 this statement when we asked about the fire on Friday, “Henninger dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. today as a result of smoke in the building caused by a fire which was set in a bathroom trash can.”