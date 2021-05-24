Study finds ‘zones’ of Tully, Fabius and Onondaga Nation without internet; all homeowners asked to take survey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Preliminary results from a multi-county study show that homeowners living in three zones of Onondaga County have almost no broadband access whatsoever.

According to the executive director of the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, the Town of Tully, the Town of Fabius and the Onondaga Nation each have a zone about 10-square-miles each with no cable or fiberoptic wiring that carries broadband to homes.

The Onondaga County Executive has committed to finishing the broadband lines to get service to every home and neighboring county governments will consider the same once results from the survey are finished later this year.

Part of the survey involves crews going neighborhood-to-neighborhood to take physical inventory of where the broadband ends.

Additionally, homeowners are asked to take individual surveys to establish was streets and individual homes across Central New York might be left out of service.

Jamie Kratz and Michelle Ferrante have one of those houses, just feet away from where the broadband stops. The couple lives on Fenner Road in the Town of Lysander, just south of the Oswego County border.

Relying on cell phone hot spots for service, Farrante says her students have had a frustrating year of school work on their computers at home.

Krantz says he’s called Spectrum more times than he can count, but still hasn’t succesfully convinced the company to extend the service from just down the road.

David Bottar, the executive director of the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, tells NewsChannel 9: “Historically, as a community and as a nation, broadband was provided by the private sector. They have certain financial requirements they must address, unlike sewer, water and roads, where the public sector stepped up. The public sector build that infrastructure. Broadband was done differently.”

The survey applies to Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga and Cortland Counties. Madison County did a similar survey on its own in 2019.

The survey is available online, but is also available as a hard copy.

The board sent copies to school districts, local libraries, and town and village offices for people to find blank surveys and return them. The forms can also be mailed or answers can be shared over the phone.

People can contact the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board directly at internet@cnyrpdb.org or call 315-412-5966 to either take the survey over the phone or have a paper copy mailed directly to their home.