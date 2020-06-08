NEW YORK (WIVB) — According to a new study from WalletHub, New York’s economy is the fifth most exposed to the coronavirus, across the United States.
WalletHub started off its new report with “Coronavirus isn’t just a danger to Americans’ health. It’s also a menace to our wallets.”
A series of factors went into the rankings, like employment at small businesses, the digital economy, and work-from-home infrastructure.
Ranking higher than New York on the list are Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and at number one — Florida.
MORE | See the full study here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Arkansas officers get Tennessee man new flag after he was beaten, his flag torn at protest
- Best friends who asked people to ‘relax and have a beer,’ get a call from Brad Paisley
- Study: NY’s economy is 5th most exposed to COVID-19
- Mobile testing clinic coming to Madison on Wednesday
- Average price of gas across US rises above $2 for first time in months
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App