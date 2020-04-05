Live Now
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers COVID-19 update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Study shows Central New York needs to work on social distancing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After scoring a “B” in social distancing last week, Onondaga County and several other Central New York counties have seen a dip in their social distancing score, according to one study.

Since social distancing rules have been implemented across the country due to COVID-19, unacast.com has created a scoreboard to measure the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level.

Below are how the counties in Central New York are performing in terms of social distancing, as of Sunday, April 5. Counties are graded on a scale of A-F.

  • Cayuga – D-
  • Chenango – D-
  • Cortland – D-
  • Madison – D-
  • Oneida – C
  • Onondaga – C-
  • Oswego – D-
  • Seneca – F
  • Tompkins – C

Every county has seen their score drop over the last week, except for Cortland County. Cortland went from an “F” on March 30, to their current “D-”.

Unacast uses the distance traveled by residents, and the amount of non-essential visits being done to calculate the final grade.

Only nine counties in New York State had a grade above “C”, and all of them are located Downstate.

As a state, New York was one of four states to earn a “B-”, the best score for any state. The District of Columbia was given an “A-”.

27 states in the U.S. have a score of “D-” or “F”.

As a country, the United States was given a “D” for their social distancing efforts.

As of Sunday, the U.S. led all countries with over 320,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected