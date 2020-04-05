Study shows Central New York needs to work on social distancing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After scoring a “B” in social distancing last week, Onondaga County and several other Central New York counties have seen a dip in their social distancing score, according to one study.

Since social distancing rules have been implemented across the country due to COVID-19, unacast.com has created a scoreboard to measure the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level.

Below are how the counties in Central New York are performing in terms of social distancing, as of Sunday, April 5. Counties are graded on a scale of A-F.

Cayuga – D-

Chenango – D-

Cortland – D-

Madison – D-

Oneida – C

Onondaga – C-

Oswego – D-

Seneca – F

Tompkins – C

Every county has seen their score drop over the last week, except for Cortland County. Cortland went from an “F” on March 30, to their current “D-”.

Unacast uses the distance traveled by residents, and the amount of non-essential visits being done to calculate the final grade.

Only nine counties in New York State had a grade above “C”, and all of them are located Downstate.

As a state, New York was one of four states to earn a “B-”, the best score for any state. The District of Columbia was given an “A-”.

27 states in the U.S. have a score of “D-” or “F”.

As a country, the United States was given a “D” for their social distancing efforts.

As of Sunday, the U.S. led all countries with over 320,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

