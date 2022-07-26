(WSYR-TV) — The time for back-to-school supplies is approaching fast, and The Salvation Army is working with Centro to help kids get what they need for school this fall.

The Syracuse Mets are doing a “Christmas In July” event this Sunday, looking to “Stuff A Bus” with school supplies, clothing items, lunch boxes, books, and other items to help children in need across the area get ready for school.

This year marks Centro’s 50th anniversary in business. After taking over from the Syracuse Transit Association in 1972, they began their services in Syracuse before expanding to surrounding areas such as Oswego, Auburn, Utica, and more. They are honored to have served the community for so many years.

Though there is always a need for school supplies, global market shortages and the pandemic have caused an especially high need for items this year. With lots of families unable to afford the essentials, it’s important to give kids the tools needed to succeed in the classroom.

The event will also feature Santa, ice cream, baseball, and more!

Donations can be made at the event, or you can call (315)-479-1320 and visit centro.org or SASYR.org.

The event is on Sunday, July 31 at 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.