SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sadly, they’re not performing together. But, two classic acts are heading to Syracuse in 2024.

Styx

The American rock band will take on the Landmark Theater on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Styx is known for songs such as “Renegade,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “Mr. Roboto,” and more.

The band has been to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater multiple times in the pas.

Tickets go on sale, Friday Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets HERE.

Jason Aldean

The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview announced that Jason Aldean will return to perform in Syracuse, at their venue.

Aldean will take the stage on Thursday, July 11, 2024 for his Highway Desperado Tour.

Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver will be special guests.

Tickets go on sale, Friday Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

You can sign up for pre-sale information HERE.

You can get tickets HERE.