SU administrator applauds chancellor for hiring investigator ‘that high of level’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A high-level Syracuse University administrator says she applauds the hiring of former attorney general Loretta Lynch to investigate the campus’ own police department.

In a letter to campus Monday morning, Chancellor Syverud writes, “I believe this review is necessary given that concerns have been raised through several channels about how DPS engages with our community and how it has managed various interactions with students, including protesters.”

The Chancellor didn’t respond to NewsChannel 9’s two interview requests on Monday, but the university assigned administrator Amanda Nicholson to answer questions on camera.

Nicholson, who has been interviewed by NewsChannel 9 for years in her position as a professor and expert in retail, is now the University’s interim deputy senior vice president for enrollment and student experience.

Nicholson tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that Lynch’s high-profile hiring is “acknowledgement that when we decide to do something, we do it the best we can to make a really good decision. So, I applaud the chancellor at getting someone at that high of level.”

Lynch will investigate how officers handled student protesters who refused to leave the University’s administration building last week. SU had to retract suspensions it handed out to those students.

The former attorney general will not investigate the string of more than 20 racist incidents on campus between this and last semester.

Three students have been held responsible for those acts, as the multiple investigations continue.

Nicholson says she’s comfortable with how the University has conducted those investigations, saying, “I have no reason not to be uncomfortable. I think people are working really hard.”

